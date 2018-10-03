COOS BAY — Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti is running for re-election Nov. 6, and is excited to offer the city of Coos Bay another two years of service.
This will be Benetti’s second term in his second bid as mayor. He previously served three terms as Coos Bay’s mayor from 2000 to 2006.
“It’s always a learning experience no matter how long you’ve been doing it. In this case I’ve learned that we can work together, not just as a council but also with staff. City staff has been wonderful. They have gone the extra mile to accomplish our goals,” Benetti said.
Benetti also commended the current council, saying that it is the best council he’s ever worked with.
For many years, the mayor owned and operated Benetti’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Coos Bay. Over the past year, he’s gotten out of the restaurant business, but he hasn’t stopped cooking favorites from the restaurant. Benetti still sells some of the dishes at the Coos Bay Farmers' Market on Wednesdays.
“I didn’t want to get out completely because I enjoy visiting and talking with people, so we started selling at the farmers' market. We do about five or six items now and I enjoy it,” Benetti said.
Benetti moved to Coos Bay 40 years ago. He said that in the first few years when his business was still finding its footing it was really the community that helped him survive.
“When I came here 40 years ago, I found this community to be very accepting, and very friendly…This community always grabs your bootstraps pulls you up and moves forward,” Benetti said.
One of the things the mayor would like to accomplish if he's re-elected, is promoting tourism. Over the course of Benetti’s time as mayor, tourism revenue in Coos Bay has increased from $251 million to $261 million.
“Tourism plays an important role in this economy and I think it’s been under estimated,” Benetti said.