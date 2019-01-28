COOS BAY — Former senator and the first female mayor of Coos Bay is being honored as the 2019 Zonta Celebrity.
Joanne Verger is being honored during the club’s 21st annual Celebrity Dinner on Saturday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
In a press release from the Zonta Club of the Coos Bay area, Verger’s long list of achievements and 50 years of public service in Coos County and the state were just some of reasons behind her selection.
According to the release, Verger and her husband, Lawton, moved to Coos County in 1969 to open a car dealership. She earned her first elected seat to the Coos Bay City Council in 1990, moving on to become the first female mayor of Coos Bay and serving four terms. She was later elected as an Oregon State Representative in 2001, then elected in 2004 to the Oregon State Senate.
“Verger was a member of the Joint Ways and Means Committee and a longtime advocate for women and children, introducing legislation in Salem to combat child pornography, legislation to aid harassment victims and supporting breast and cervical cancer treatment for low income women,” the release said. “She was one of the co-sponsors of the first anti-human trafficking legislation passed by the Oregon Senate and was an original member of the Legislative Anti-Trafficking Task Force.”
Her anti-bullying bill was passed in the 2010 session. Verger said in the release that the bill was a highlight of her career.
After her retirement in 2012, she was later inducted in 2014 to the Oregon Women of Achievement Hall of Fame.
The Zonta Celebrity Dinner fundraiser includes food, dancing and an auction, themed as the Zonta’s Greatest Show: 100 Years of Empowering Women. The theme is to commemorate Zonta Internationals 100 Centennial Anniversary 1919-2019, the release said.
“Proceeds from the charity event will benefit Zonta’s initiatives to support women and children both globally and locally in our community, including scholarships and community grants,” the release said.
To donate or attend the event, contact Julie Reed at oceanbreeze@epuerto.net or by calling 541-290-1270.