NORTH BEND — For over 30 years, Jim Brown has dedicated his life to helping others.
The North Bend native has clocked in thousands of hours, worked tirelessly on developing and sharpening his skills and has without a second thought jumped right into a number of hazardous, unpredictable situations to ensure the safety of those around him.
In recognition of all his hard work and commitment to the North Bend Fire Department, Brown was promoted and sworn in last month to lead the team of experienced firefighters as its new fire chief.
“I was thinking about the past here at the department of all the different people over the years who have built it to what it is today,” said Brown. “It’s very exciting and humbling to be in this position to help take the department to the next level and build for the future.”
Brown, who began his career as a volunteer firefighter in North Bend in 1983, obtained his fire science degree from Chemeketa Community College in Salem where he also earned his EMT certification and worked as a student firefighter in the Woodburn Fire District.
In Salem, he said he learned a lot about the industry and gained a wide array of experience being in an area with a diverse range of calls. During his time there, he worked alongside the Salem Fire Department and the Marion County Fire District.
“One of the more interesting things I remember was that there was this large accident on I-5 right outside of Woodburn,” he said. “I was a young firefighter at the time, but I was in charge of the engine so I was able to close down I-5 and have a Life Flight land in the middle of the freeway. It was cool to not only be in charge of a scene like that, but also be in a position to help someone.”
Brown moved back to North Bend shortly after getting married in 1990, looking for a place he said would be the ideal location to raise a family. Over the years, he worked his way up the ranks and eventually became the North Bend Assistant Fire Chief, a position he held for the past 23 years.
“A lot of people you hear from who are firefighters knew they wanted to be a firefighter at a very young age,” said Brown. “I really didn’t have that desire until I became a volunteer and realized ‘wow this is a pretty neat thing’ and saw all the great work I can be a part of.”
In his new role, Brown said he will be working over the next few months conducting an in-depth assessment of the department making refinements as needed. In doing so, he hopes to create a list of new short-term and long-term goals which will include feedback collected from his team as well as the community at large.
“The support that the fire department has from our city council and our city administration is fantastic,” he said. “We have a lot of programs in place that we are going to continue with and as the community needs change so will we."
It’s also the support from the families and spouses behind each firefighter that enable his team to do their jobs and be successful, he said.
“You couldn’t hope for a better team than what we got,” said Brown. “We’ve got a huge amount of experience with everyone here and it’s really a dream job.”