Founded by Quakers in the late 19th century, George Fox University is a proudly Christian college that bans the consumption of alcohol on campus at all times, except for special, pre-authorized events wherein coordinators must seek conditional approval from the president's executive team. “While we recognize that committed Christians differ in how they view the consumption of alcoholic beverages, it is clear that the improper use of alcohol by students, faculty or staff could bring much harm to the communities of George Fox University,” reads the college's community lifestyle statement.

Jessica Rowe of Coquille was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list. Rowe is a sophomore majoring in biology.

