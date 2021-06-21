Jessica Rowe of Coquille was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list. Rowe is a sophomore majoring in biology.
Jessica Rowe of Coquille named to dean's list at George Fox University
