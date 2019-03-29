NORTH BEND — U.S. Air Force Airman Jessica A. Gochnour graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Gochnour is the daughter of Kristina and Marlin Gochnour, of North Bend. She is a 2017 graduate of North Bend High School.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.