I was raised in North Bend, and I returned 10 years ago because this is an amazing place to live, work, and raise a family. As your next mayor (and the city's first female mayor), I would be honored to make this community even better by working with our citizens to hear your thoughts, ideas, and concerns. I know and love this community. The experience I have gained growing up in North Bend, along with the skills I have honed as a business professor at Southwestern Oregon Community College and as your City Councilor has given me the experience, knowledge, and dedication to be your Mayor.
I will bring a fresh perspective to our city with my strategic thinking and a commonsense approach to managing the city’s budget during this challenging time in all of our lives. My ability to bring stakeholders to the table to better our community will make us stronger together. Our beautiful city has so much opportunity. My vision for our community is to look toward the future by creating business opportunities while sustaining our current businesses and helping them to thrive and grow. We need to manage the City’s budget in a way that protects the interests of our citizens while ensuring that basic needs for our community are met.
My priority is to keep our citizens safe. Voters have made the decision that we need to find other ways to fund public safety, and I welcome that challenge. My experiences as a City Councilor have helped me to learn and grow, and I am committed to looking for ways to keep the same level of service our citizens deserve with the limited financial resources we have in our city's budget.
I am committed to listening to our citizens while trying to make the best choices to move our community forward. I know we can work together to build our future with the limited financial resources we have. Our natural resources, beautiful waterfront and desirable tourism destination combined our existing Enterprise Zone and Urban Renewal Grants make North Bend a great place to live, work, visit, and open a business. We can build our tax base by ensuring that people who come to visit are so impressed that they want to come back to stay.
In the last two years I have been able involve our citizens to come talk to the City Council about their vision to eliminate the use of single use plastic, as well as entrepreneurs and business owners regarding their concerns with the City’s outdated food truck fee. I believe that North Bend is on the verge of great things. I want the opportunity to lead us there.
I will continue to look for ways for citizens and their families to be involved by finding innovative ways to provide information. I look forward to being involved with all of you by through social media and hosting monthly “Coffee with the Mayor” events. I want to be involved and understand your concerns. I love our city, the hardworking business owners, the people who protect us and the citizens who live here. Together, we can build the future.
Please feel free to contact me with questions or concerns and learn more about me on my website and Facebook page:
Email: electengelke@gmail.com
