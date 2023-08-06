Author Kay Jennings grew up in southwest Oregon, and chose that remote area of the Oregon coast in which to set her mystery/thriller series. Mourning Bay is the sixth installment in A Port Stirling Mystery series.
The series takes place in the fictional town of Port Stirling, and revolves around that village’s new police chief, Matt Horning. Although each book in the series is a standalone story, the supporting cast of characters first featured in Shallow Waters continue and develop as the series progresses.
Mourning Bay begins with the apparent suicide of a prominent local woman. But is it? Or is something else going on in the community? The woman’s grief-stricken husband asks Matt to further investigate, and he and his colleagues are soon drawn into a nightmare scenario.
Mourning Bay is now available for sale in paperback and hardcover versions wherever books are sold. The e-book is available exclusively at Amazon.com. The audiobook version will be available in September, 2023. Libraries throughout the U.S. will have Mourning Bay soon. Learn more about Kay Jennings at her website: www.kayjenningsauthor.com. She would love to talk with you about the roller-coaster ride in her life this popular series has become.
