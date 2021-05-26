Oregon teachers bring their ingenuity, flexibility, encouragement and expertise to classrooms every day in support of their students. During this global pandemic, teachers have overcome constant challenges requiring transitioning instructional models, developing new ways to create important student connections, learning new teaching platforms and so much more.
North Bend High School science teacher Jennifer Hampel was named South Coast’s 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year. Hampel wins a $500 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2022 Teacher of the Year – to be announced this fall.
“I am a great teacher not just because I know my content, but because I love all of my students and I let them know that,” Hampel is quoted from her application.
Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members to apply for the award, and are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives. Later this fall, one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year receives a $5,000 cash prize (with a matching $5,000 going to their school) and serves as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers. Three finalists will receive $2,000 with a matching $2,000 going to their school. Visit OregonTeacheroftheYear.org for more information.
