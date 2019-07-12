COOS BAY — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jennifer A. Fellows has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Jennifer is a 2007 graduate of Marshfield High School. She is the daughter of Laura and David Wylie, of Coos Bay; and the wife of Barry Fellows, of San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.