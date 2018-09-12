COOS BAY – Brightly-colored and decorated shoes line the front window display of Jennie’s Shoes on 262 Central Ave. as the store celebrates its third annual “Shoe Art for Deserving Soles.” The yearly event allows community members the chance to decorate shoes or boots provided by the store to raise funds for Coos Cares, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the homeless in Coos County.
Owner Suzy Gibbs said she got the idea to start the fundraiser after the landlord of the building removed an awning exposing more sunlight into their front window. As a result, the shoes and boots placed near the window began to fade.
“We thought instead of throwing the shoes out let’s put it to a good cause,” said Gibbs.
So, they did. The store took those damaged shoes and invited local artists and community members to join them in decorating the shoes and auctioning them off to benefit a local charity or organization in need.
This year the store has 24 shoe entries that are on display, of which were purchased for $10, to be voted on and auctioned off by September 15. The shoe with the most votes will win prizes donated by local businesses. The theme for this year’s decorations is “Imagine Your Adventure,” and voters can be pick their favorites by submitting a small donation of .25 cents a vote or $1 for five votes.
Assistant manager D. Haevischer said they’ve gotten entries from all sorts of people who have stopped by the store from families on vacation to camp kids who conducted scavenger hunts to gather their shoe decorations. All the proceeds will go toward Coos Cares to help them buy new children playhouse equipment for its Harmony House location.
Gibbs took ownership of the notable shoe store about three years, but has been with the business for 18 years. She had grown up coming to the store with her mother and grandmother and remembers buying her first pair of Birkenstock from the 78-year-old establishment. The founding owner Jennie Rosencrantz opened the store in 1940 under the name, Fashion Shoe Store and later passed it down to her son, Bill.
“Their main thing was customer service and providing the best shoes not only for the everyday wear, but also for working folks,” said Gibbs. “I worked alongside Mr. Bill and then was able to buy the store to carry on its tradition of the sit and fit service.”
The store carries a wide range of brands including SAS, Keen and Redwings just to name a few. It also performs custom stretches and sizes shoes to ensure a proper and comfortable fit for its customers.
“We do the old fashion shoe fittings which are really our forte,” said Gibbs. “We really try to stress good fit and comfort especially for folks with problematic feet.”
Voting for the shoe art will end Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. and winners will be announced Monday, Sept. 17 at noon on the store’s Facebook page and in store. The silent auction winners will also be announced.
“We really want to thank the community for backing us and keeping us going,” said Gibbs. “We are here for our customers and our community.”