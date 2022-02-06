Val Hoyle got another big boost Monday in her bid to replace Congressman Peter DeFazio in the Fourth Congressional District.
Two weeks after DeFazio announced he was supporting Hoyle, Senator Jeff Merkley followed suit Monday, announcing he was throwing his support behind the state's labor commissioner.
"The race for the 4th district is going to be tough and filling Peter DeFazio's shoes will not be easy. Thankfully, Oregon has the right person for the job in Val Hoyle,” said Merkley. "Val has a proven track record of fighting for working families and delivering results. From working to raise the minimum wage to ensuring Oregon workers have paid sick leave, it's clear as day who Val will fight for in Congress. I know Val will be a tremendous partner and ally in Congress and I hope Oregonians will join me in supporting her."
DeFazio endorsed Hoyle, saying she was the only Democrat running who has the ties to the district and the proven ability to win big elections.
Hoyle is one of five Democrats who have announced they are running for DeFazio's seat. Dr. Sami Al-AbdRabbuh, Andrew Kalloch, Zachary Mulholland and John Selker have also announced they are running.
On the Republican side, only Alek Skarlatos has announce a bid. Skarlatos ran against DeFazio two years ago, receiving 46% of the vote in his losing effort.
After receiving Merkley's endorsement, Hoyle said she was ready to work alongside the senator to get things done for Oregon and the country.
“Jeff Merkley is a champion for Oregon and a principled leader who isn’t afraid to tackle difficult problems. From his work to crack down on predatory mortgage lending practices and rein in Wall Street speculation to his efforts to reduce the high cost of prescription drugs and expand Medicaid access, he’s proven to be one of the strongest advocates for working families in Washington, D.C.,” said Hoyle. “Since his time serving in the legislature, Oregonians have known that Jeff Merkley is a man of his word who isn’t afraid to put in the work to get the job done. I am honored to have his support and I look forward to partnering with him in Congress to support Oregon families and pass legislation that will lift up workers across the country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In