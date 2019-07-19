COOS BAY — U.S. Air Force Airman Jasmine N. Madriaga graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Madriaga is the daughter of William M. Green, of Elizabeth City, N.C., and Sarah D. Yarbrough of Kodiak, Alaska; and granddaughter of Thomas and Kimberly Miller, of Lakeside. She is a 2018 graduate of Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, N.C.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.