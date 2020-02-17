GOLD BEACH — The Curry Health Foundation strives to reach $1 million this year in grant giving with the assistance of their new executive director, Janet Hoffman. Curry Health Foundation is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization that is quietly but effectively supporting Curry County residents.
“We are very excited to welcome our new director and two new board members. We look forward to some new ideas to move us forward," said CHF President Leslie Keating-Smith. Every year, we raise thousands for Curry County, giving health-related grants to those who provide services for residents in the county. CHF also supports Curry General Hospital by accepting and donating funds for medical equipment to improve services."
In just the last three years, the Curry Health Foundation has given nearly $146,000 to Curry General Hospital, over $15,000 to programs for needy children, over $30,000 to first responders throughout Curry County and $9,000 to the senior center. Health education at Southwestern Oregon Community College has received grants for training local health providers.
“We want the community to have the best health care available to the people in our area, plus help other areas of need such as child abuse, senior citizen support and supplies needed by service providers to help the community," said longtime CHF board member DeAnna Craig.
“I am so delighted to be working for the Curry Health Foundation," said Hoffman. “This is an amazing group of volunteers who are unsung heroes of Curry County. They work behind the scenes, raising funds that improve health care throughout the county. I am proud to join this team and hope to help it grow the Foundation this year and into the future.”
Hoffman will be a part-time executive director in keeping with the goal of giving most of the money raised to the community. She comes from a background of long-range planning and project management. She also worked extensively with nonprofits in all areas, especially with her company, ZGR Consulting, from which she retired to join the U.S. Peace Corps in 2014, serving in Namibia and the Republic of Georgia. Hoffman has lived and worked in nine states on both coasts and in between, settling in Gold Beach after returning home from the Peace Corps.
Those who wish to help with the "little foundation that can," either through volunteering with the annual fundraiser or through donations, or those who just want to welcome Hoffman, can contact CHF at 541-247-3189 or by email at foundation@curryhealth.org or write to P.O. Box 1274,Gold Beach OR 97444.
CHF's next fundraiser is the Kentucky Derby Pre-Party on April 25.
"Break out your most outlandish hat and have a great time for a good cause," Hoffman said.