NORTH BEND — The Itty Bitty Inn held an event Saturday to celebrate National Drive Electric Week, where folks in the community could ask questions and get hands-on experience with electric cars.
“This is the last day of the National Drive Electric Week,” Itty Bitty Inn owner Rik Villarreal said Saturday. “This event is about electric vehicles, but not so much to make people buy them, but to make the community aware of them.”
The parking lot of the inn was filled with electric vehicles that people stopping by could look at, ask questions about and, in some cases, go for a ride in.
The Itty Bitty Inn is home to an electric vehicle charging station and, according to Villarreal, having the charging station has brought more visitors to his establishment.
“Ever since we put these two car charging stations in, we’ll have a Tesla pull in and ask if we have room and they’re actually on their way to Florence or Bandon, but they saw that we had the chargers so they decided to stay here for the night," Villarreal said. "Next thing you know, money that was going to be spent in another community is being spent here."
Representatives from Pacific Power and Reese Electric were at the event talking about the benefits of electric vehicles and the growing industry around it.
“This also has to do with job creation. The owner of Reese Electric (was here) to talk about the need to have more electricians in the industry,” Villarreal said.
Pacific Power’s representative Eva DeCesaro was trying to inform the community that electric cars are for everyone, not just folks who live in metropolitan areas or people who are particularly wealthy.
“We just want people to be aware that electric cars are here that they’re for everyone,” Decesarl said. “In Oregon we are really lucky, we’ve got a state rebate for $2,500 when purchasing an electric vehicle and income qualified folks can get an additional $2,500. Then you can stack those state rebates with the federal rebate, which is $7,500 off and then there are often even more rebate potentials with manufacturers. Nissan has a deal with Pacific Power customers to get an additional $3,500 off.”