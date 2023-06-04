Lyme disease 1.jpg

During high school, Abbey Hope was a decorated athlete on the Oregon coast, but Lyme disease ender her pole-vault career and made her change much in her life.

Let me start of by saying this; May is Lyme Disease Awareness month. Nearly half a million people in the U.S. suffer from Lyme Disease. This is more than HIV/AIDS, the West Nile Virus and Malaria combined. Lyme is one of the fastest growing vector born diseases.  Yet Lyme research funding receives less than 2.2% of public funding. 

On top of this, first line Lyme diagnostic testing miss 60% of early-stage Lyme disease cases. And that is where my story comes in. It’s a story of the Oregon cost, of track and field, and of what happens when Lyme isn’t caught early and becomes chronic.  

Lyme Disease
Lyme Disease 2.jpg
