Let me start of by saying this; May is Lyme Disease Awareness month. Nearly half a million people in the U.S. suffer from Lyme Disease. This is more than HIV/AIDS, the West Nile Virus and Malaria combined. Lyme is one of the fastest growing vector born diseases. Yet Lyme research funding receives less than 2.2% of public funding.
On top of this, first line Lyme diagnostic testing miss 60% of early-stage Lyme disease cases. And that is where my story comes in. It’s a story of the Oregon cost, of track and field, and of what happens when Lyme isn’t caught early and becomes chronic.
In my head the question “Was it worth it?” often comes up.
I think at some point in life we look back and wonder if the way we’ve spent time was worth it. These pictures are what highlighted my high school years. The years where I met some of the most amazing people.
When I started pole vaulting it became my whole world. I spent high school focused on it and was set to do the same in college.
Then an infection caused by a tiny little bug that lives in nature and is so small it’s often never seen (a tick) - that infection took me down.
Hi, I’m Abbey (Schreiber) and I have Chronic Lyme disease. I live in chronic pain and my nervous system is damaged by this infection.
Before that happened though I was a pole vaulter on the Oregon Coast and part of what was known as “The Far West League” - a track and field powerhouse.
When I was diagnosed with Lyme disease, my family and I were confused. We had never seen a tick on me, and I had never developed a bullseye rash which is a tell tall sign of it. We didn’t even know you could get Lyme on the West Coast (spoiler alert Lyme is present in all 50 states).
What we did know at that point was that I had competed nearly half a year with my health failing. But as an athlete, I just kept trying to push through and ignore symptoms.
This is why athletes in particular are at risk to have health conditions go undiagnosed for longer. It’s easy to always find an excuse for symptoms. We think we are just tired, or not strong enough, or we are afraid of complaining or embarrassed if we can’t keep up with others.
My senior season, I was standing on podiums with the other Far West League pole vaulters, looking like I was in peak physical condition. While the reality was my health was crumbling.
When I finally admitted that I wasn’t feeling OK, I desperately wanted answers as I headed off to college.
And I did get answers. But not ones that lead to better health. I’ve spent the last 5-1/2 years fighting this disease and I still haven’t won.
When a large chunk of time is stolen from you, you tend to reflect on the time you spent in the past and the time you want to use in the future.
When I think back on the years I spent before I got sick, they are packed full of vaulting. Here’s what I can say about the pole vault and track and field experience. And how I view it differently so many years later.
There were times when I was vaulting that it felt like I was on top of the world. And those moments stick with you.
But what I’ve noticed more and more as time passes is that it’s often the small and random moments that really end up leaving an imprint on your mind.
Those moments you didn’t even realize you were making memories.
Many of us have a tendency to be very serious about sports and while it’s good to have focus and dedication, you have to remember you are doing sports to have fun too. And months and years of your life are passing and when you look back on them you are going to want to know you made some memories not just heights.
The next thing I can say about vault is that the vault family is amazing. One thing that often struck me was how you would show up at a vault pit and it was like a portal to a different dimension.
Coaches and athletes were smiling and laughing. It didn’t matter what school you were from someone was always there to help you. You would be chatting with your competition like old friends, because you really were. I don’t remember where most of my own team was at meets, because I was with “Team Vault” where your jersey rarely mattered. It wasn’t just vault people either, any person who stepped into that world was on your team.
This is just one example of how again we weren’t just doing an event, we were building a family.
When I was diagnosed with Lyme I was a few weeks into my first college year of pole vaulting at Eastern Oregon University. I was always tired, my stomach hurt, I struggled to breathe when running, and my hips hurt so much from vaulting I had burn marks on me from falling asleep on my heating pad.
By the end of the term I had to stop, move home, and get treatment for Lyme.
The fact that I was even diagnosed within a year of becoming Ill makes me one of the lucky ones. The doctors ran four Lyme tests on me. Three of them speciality labs done by private labs focused on tick borne illness. For reference IgenX labs, Armin labs,and DNA connections are what was done on me, and are generally considered to be accurate.
Lyme disease is known as “the great imitator” as it can frequently mimic conditions such as Fibromyalgia , Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and more.
You may have heard of some celebrities who have come out in the past few years such as Yolanda Hadid, Avril Lavigne, and Justin Bieber who have all battled lyme and seen its impact on one’s life.
When I faced this crossroad of not being able to mix pole vaulting and Lyme disease together anymore, I was so worried about disappointing my college coaches and I was scared to be stopping something that had shaped my life and given me so many friends. I worried I would lose those friendships or lose who I was.
I didn’t need to worry though because nearly every wonderful track person, athlete, coach, anyone I had become friends with over those years, college coaches included - they are all still in my life now.
I was absolutely blown away that these people who loved and cared about track and vault so much- they cared even more about the lives of the athletes they met, than whether they cleared bars.
Remember that when you look around you at your next local track meet this spring.
For Lyme patients getting diagnosed is just the first step. The next is finding what is called “A Lyme Literate Physician” to treat you, especially in cases of chronic Lyme. And that’s a bigger challenge than you may think. But let’s go back to talking about the challenges pole vault presents first.
I want to take a minute to talk about the physical demand of pole vaulting. No matter how healthy you are, vaulting is a very taxing event to be doing. Anyone who has watched the event could see that.
On the one hand, athletes are out there building up strength and cardio, you’re stretching, and you’re doing so many healthy things for your body. On top of that you’re likely eating healthy and staying hydrated. So, there’s a lot of great benefits to your health.
On the other hand, you are constantly pushing your body to the limit and as athletes we often push through things or ignore the body’s first warning signs of problems.
Not to mention athletes are often working outside where many infections and illness can breed. You can just as easily get a tick bite hanging around the vault pits as you can hiking in the forest. Not to mention I think every vaulter has vaulted on old vault pits that can be a breeding ground for fungus and bacteria. Especially mold exposure.
I’ve often wondered at times if I helped or hindered my health by being a competitive pole vaulter. Lyme disease is a funny bacteria. You can contract it from a tick bite and not know for years, as it can burry and hide itself in your body. We think I may have gotten it as young as 2 years old. What happens is that a stressful event for the body is often what brings the infection out of hiding and lowers your body’s immune defenses at the same time.
Years before lyme disease was diagnosed I suffered from adrenal fatigue. The doctor told me I’d never be able to live a life and handle the same amount of stress as a healthy person. My body didn’t know how to properly respond to any stress, good or bad. I was highly encouraged to keep my stress at a minimum.
I tried to. But at the same time as an athlete I did press my body harder than I probably should have.Years later around the time I was finally being tested for Lyme another doctor told me that if I didn’t stop pushing so hard my adrenal function was going to be past the point of recovery.
You’ve heard of steroids, right? Hydrocortisone is a very common steroid. It is also a synthetic form cortisol which is a hormone produced by the adrenals. Cortisol is necessary for life. A healthy body will make all the cortisol you need and will release the right amounts into the body at the right times of day.
But your adrenals can only handle so much while continuing to produce the right amount of cortisol at the right times. This is really important for athletes especially as cortisol is vital for training and competing. And everyone’s cortisol levels are different. This is partially why athletes limits vary and why coaches need to be aware that every individual is unique.
What I want others to gain from what I’m sharing is that as athletes I really want to promote making sure you are listening to your body’s needs and not ignoring warning signs from it.
It’s a lot easier to sustain a taxing event for a longer period of time if you take time to recover and listen to your body.
I want to share one thing I wish I had done differently and I hope others will learn from it.
Don’t take time for granted. As a high schooler I was sure I had all the time in the world in the present and the future. Imagine the defeat I felt when I saw that wasn’t true. Time isn’t guaranteed. Lyme taught me that.
So now you’ve read what goes through my head when I wonder “was it worth it?” It was a blast, no doubt about it, but was it worth it?
In the end it really comes down to the people and the friendships forged by track and field.
And when I consider that, it overrules any doubts.
So while I certainly wish I had paid more attention to my health, my answer is best summed up in the song “Time of your Life” by Green Day which says “ for what it’s worth it was worth all the while- it’s something unpredictable but in the end is right, I hope you had the time of your life”.
May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and I wear green to spread awareness of the battle myself and so many others I’ve met face against Lyme disease. But I also am reminded that I’m not alone in this fight because I’ve got a group of track and field and pole vault family that would never leave someone to fight alone. And If your out there on the track this spring I want you to remember you have that same family too.
This article is dedicated duly to my fellow Chronic Lyme Warriors who I encourage to never give up and to always hope for a better tomorrow and to the track world and coaches and athletes who never give up on their family and continue to have hope for me even on days when I’m running low on it.
