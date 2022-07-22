Recipe contest

Winners receive their awards as part of the It's All Berry Good recipe contest during the Blackberry Arts Festival.

 Contributed photos

The Coos Bay Downtown Association will hold the fourth annual "It's All Berry Good" recipe contest during the 2022 Blackberry Arts Festival. This year, recipes will be accepted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Coos Bay Elks No. 1160, located at 265 Central Ave. in downtown Coos Bay.

Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the winners names will be announced no later than 2 p.m. Saturday at the festival. Prize awards will be made at 2 p.m. at the Elks.

