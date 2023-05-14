Recipe contest

The It’s All Berry Good recipe contest will return as part of the Blackberry Arts Festival.

 Contributed photo

The Coos Bay Downtown Association will hold the fifth annual "It's All Berry Good" recipe contest during the 2023 Blackberry Arts Festival. This year recipes will be accepted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Coos Bay Elks No. 1160, located at 265 Central Ave. in downtown Coos Bay. Look for the Berry.

Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the winner’s names will be announced no later than 2 p.m. Saturday at the festival. Prize awards will be made at 2 p.m. at the Elks.

