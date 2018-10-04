COOS BAY — The Isthmus Slough Bridge will be closed to motor traffic from 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 to 6 a.m., Monday, Oct. 8. The closure will allow prime contractor Hamilton Construction to finish painting the lift span, install expansion joints and make concrete repairs.
A 9-mile detour will be in place. From Eastside, traffic will detour along Olive Barber Road, Ross Inlet Road, and Coos-Sumner Lane to U.S. Highway 101. Motorists should look for detour signs and observe the speed limit along the route.
While the Isthmus Slough Bridge, connecting Bunker Hill and Eastside, has been shored up in the past, it is still on the list of bridges needi…
Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained throughout the weekend, although brief delays may be necessary. Flaggers will provide assistance to pedestrians crossing the bridge. ODOT is coordinating with local emergency services to provide police, fire and ambulance coverage in the Eastside area.
The Isthmus Slough Bridge Rehabilitation project will repair and resurface the deck, modify the deck drains, reconstruct expansion joints, seal cracks on the concrete surface of the bridge, repair welds, replace bolts, remove rust, and replace the electrical system.
Construction on the $9 million project is scheduled for completion in October 2019.
For more information, visit www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com or contact Dan Latham at 541-957-3601 or Dan.Latham@odot.state.or.us.