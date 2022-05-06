Two of the youngest Coquille Chess Club players attended the Washington State Elementary Chess Championships at the Tacoma Convention Center this weekend gaining another trophy and medal.
Noah Ish-Shalom played against 121 other top third grade players and won two out of five games.
He did beat players with ratings around 1,250. Most third grade players are rated below 600. He won a medal.
Ari Ish-Shalom played against 31 other top kindergarten players and won three out of five games which put him in ninth place, earning a trophy.
By attending national level chess tournaments, these two players are learning skills and strategies that will help them develop their chess skills.
These two youngsters are Coquille’s current prodigies to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In