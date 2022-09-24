Doc H.

People are just fascinated by records. Who can run the fastest or jump the farthest, who can win the most times, who’s the oldest or youngest to achieve a particular endeavor. One recent example was Serena Williams playing in her record 25th U.S. open. The last match is worth watching.  

COVID has also set many new records as well, although none of these are particularly worth celebrating. Here’s a new one. A Manhattan man recently died of COVID after spending his final days, a record 850 of them, on a ventilator. Tell me that doesn’t make you feel just a bit unsettled. It did me. Just when I’m starting to forget about COVID, a story like this surfaces to reinforce just what a frightening few years we’ve been through.

