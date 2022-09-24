People are just fascinated by records. Who can run the fastest or jump the farthest, who can win the most times, who’s the oldest or youngest to achieve a particular endeavor. One recent example was Serena Williams playing in her record 25th U.S. open. The last match is worth watching.
COVID has also set many new records as well, although none of these are particularly worth celebrating. Here’s a new one. A Manhattan man recently died of COVID after spending his final days, a record 850 of them, on a ventilator. Tell me that doesn’t make you feel just a bit unsettled. It did me. Just when I’m starting to forget about COVID, a story like this surfaces to reinforce just what a frightening few years we’ve been through.
I think we’ve all reached a point where this subject matter holds a lot less interest. It really takes a headline like the one above to even get my attention anymore. We’ve become immune to the news (if not the virus). Most of us have been multiply vaccinated, a large percentage of the population has already been infected by Omicron and, for those who haven’t been infected yet, we now have a vaccine which protects against Omicron. Does this seem like maybe we’re nearing an endpoint? It’s really impressive just how many people Omicron has infected within the last few months. The BA.5 variant has rampaged. None of our prior vaccinations have been able to protect against infection with this strain. The only two things that remained effective were either: 1) complete isolation (which isn’t reasonable), or 2) continuously wearing a bona fide, high quality (likely 3M) N-95 mask. In reality, truly functional N-95 masks are quite uncomfortable and the possibility for a small gap in protection, maybe when just readjusting it, are high. Omicron doesn’t need much.
So, is the virus winning this round? It depends on how you look at it. If you want to consider viral penetrance, come December, very few people will still be able to consider themselves having never been infected. This last viral variant, the BA.5, is exceptionally effective at infecting its host…. point virus. On the flip side, this latest wave has left the population more immune than it ever has been, so here the virus effectively shot itself in the foot. COVID really will not be able to extend its damage until the next variant arrives, which ideally will be quite a while…. point host. So, it looks like a tie.
With the pandemic maybe winding down, how have we fared? If we are considering the effect on life expectancy, not so well. Life expectancy for the U.S. population has dropped from 79 to 76 years during the pandemic. Experts start to worry when population life expectancy has dropped only 1/10th of 1% year over year. Here it’s down almost 4% in two years. It has affected some segments of the population much worse than others. Life expectancy for Native Americans has dropped from an already miserable 72, to just 65 years of age which is tragic. Is this difference due to genetics, lack of access to healthcare, higher levels of co-morbidities or a lack of trust in the vaccine? Likely it’s a combination of all of these factors. What this pandemic has done for Americans is effectively erase four decades of life expectancy gains, for Native Americans it’s 1944 again. Not all of this decrease can be blamed on COVID directly, there has also been much collateral damage. During the pandemic, many people put off routine medical surveillance or skipped follow-up care for pre-existing conditions. Left unchecked, many have unfortunately succumbed to new diseases or their unmanaged conditions.
What COVID has done here is to create one more disease category we have to contest with, giving us one more excuse to leave the planet early. As this settles out, cancer and heart disease will remain by far the major causes of death. Of the 10 major causes, experts figure COVID will slot in around #8, adding about 100,000 deaths per average year in the U.S. As we enter the endemic phase they expect 5% of the population will be infected by COVID each month, and on the average 300-400 will die daily. This equates to approximately 50% of the US population sustaining COVID annually. Periods of waxing and waning immunity will cause these numbers to vary widely. For instance, this year deaths will exceed 300,000 since essentially none of the population had Omicron immunity. This year’s toll will be 10x that of the annual deaths due to the garden variety flu, which was already bad enough.
So, what does an Omicron infection look like? One thing three years of experience has taught us is that it affects everyone differently, and there is no predicting the outcome. The 92-year-old in the nursing home may get a mild head cold whereas the presumably healthy 40-year-old triathlete next door succumbs to his infection in three weeks. This all comes down to a number of factors, the most important always being your genetics. The next would be your level of immunity (meaning vaccination status) then certainly comorbidities. Maybe least important is your overall level of health. COVID doesn’t care how healthy you think you are. And, is Omicron really a milder strain or were we just more prepared for it when it arrived? The current death rate from COVID is 1/10th of what it once was, but vaccination, available treatments and a better understanding of this disease probably have a great deal to do with this. Ask many who’ve gone through an Omicron infection and they’ll tell you it was still no picnic. Is it truly milder? Maybe, but not by much.
Vaccinations are back in the headlines again, particularly the new Omicron vaccination with coverage against the newer BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The older vaccines and boosters provided little protection against an Omicron infection. What they did offer were the significant benefits of limiting infection severity and risk of death. The release of this newer vaccine offers the hope of preventing further Omicron spread, yet there is an issue here with the usual FDA approval delays. School is already well in session in most areas. The beginning of classes has always heralded the onset of the fall flu season. In this case, without the vaccine, the school year will further spur a propagation of the Omicron BA.5 wave. The anti-Omicron vaccine is just a bit late to the table to prevent this. Regardless, getting this vaccine will offer significant protection from the holiday season. Even if you’ve had Omicron (which by now is highly likely) you still probably want to be vaccinated before the November holidays as your immunity will be waning by then.
I know we are all getting tired of chasing this thing. It seems a new booster is required every few months. Will we ever get to a point where a vaccine has a bit more staying power? The problem is, current vaccines target only one part of the virus’ surface spike protein. Because of this, just a single mutation at this site allows the virus to evade our immunity.
Contrast this with the measles vaccine which targets 5 parts of a specific viral protein. The odds of the measles virus mutating at all 5 sites concurrently is highly unlikely, thus the lasting immunity. The hope is that future COVID vaccines will be able to target multiple sites within the spike protein making COVID re-infection due to viral evolution less likely over time.
One vaccine currently under development utilizes the inactivated “whole virus.” In this situation, your immune system can identify and develop immunity to multiple sites on the viral surface instead of just a single component. If a vaccine like this can be developed, it’ll be a game changer.
So back to that question about an endpoint. I guess it really all depends on just how you want to define that. If we define the end of the pandemic as COVID being eradicated much as measles and polio once were, it’ll never be over. Conversely, if the end of the pandemic is people mentally and behaviorally reacting to the pandemic as if it’s over, where they’ve just accepted COVID as yet another risk of inhabiting this planet, then I guess it’s over. Just look around. Except for the occasional gesture towards self-protection, it looks like 2018 again.
Doc H
