Oregon voting

Meg Phelps places her ballot in the drop box at the Deschutes County Road Department in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/EOMG

While Oregon's voting rate remains among the highest in the country, most Oregonians aren't satisfied with current election systems, a new poll finds.

A survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found that less than one-third of Oregonians think the process for electing the governor and state legislators should stay the same. One-third of Oregonians think voters should be able to rank their top three candidates, while 24% think there should be runoff elections if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

