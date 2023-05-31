Ira's Asian Market

The crew at Ira's Asian Market in North Bend celebrate the five-year business anniversary on Thursday, May 18.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

Balloons adorned the outside of Ira’s Asian Market in North Bend while sweet and savory scents wafted from the building. Inside, Amy Olegario was busy helping customers. Her daughter and friends were also on-hand for the special occasion.

Ira’s Asian Market celebrated their five-year anniversary earlier this month.

