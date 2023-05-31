Balloons adorned the outside of Ira’s Asian Market in North Bend while sweet and savory scents wafted from the building. Inside, Amy Olegario was busy helping customers. Her daughter and friends were also on-hand for the special occasion.
Ira’s Asian Market celebrated their five-year anniversary earlier this month.
The market specializes in Filipino food-items, both packaged and freshly made. They also accept catering orders for parties and special occasions, and have gift certificates available.
Amy owns the business with her husband Ramil Olegario. She said she was attracted to start the business because she loves to share her food with the community.
She also wanted to do it for her daughter Ira, who has a developmental disability. It’s something they can do together, she said.
“Having this, my daughter learns a lot, and she has made a lot of friends,” Olegario said.
“Plus I also love cooking so I love to share it with everyone,” she said.
Being a business owner also gives the family some flexibility to also be able to do things together outside, she added.
Over the past five years, Ira’s Market has opened many community members’ eyes (and mouths) to dishes they had never tried before.
Olegario cooks up food items like chicken adobo, shrimp and noodles, Lumpia spring rolls, and Kare Kare, a traditional Filipino stew.
A lot of people aren’t familiar with the food, so she says; “Just give it a taste.”
“If you don’t like it – that is fine. But I’ve least I’ve shared with you what Filipino food is,” Olegario said. “Fortunately, people are liking it. Nobody has ever complained.”
Ira’s Asian Market is located at 1058 Virginia Ave. in North Bend. They can be reached at (541) 603-1018.
