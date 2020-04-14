HAUSER — After Coos County’s first case of COVID-19 was identified last Thursday at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, an investigation began.
Coos Health and Wellness is working to determine how the virus came to the facility and checking in with those who may be passing it on.
The individual that contracted the novel coronavirus has been transported to another location. Now there is work being done to see if any of the near 300 inmates or 100 employees might be infected.
A key part of the work that Coos Health and Wellness is doing is checking on the employees in an attempt to slow the spread through the rest of the region.
“We were given a list of pretty close to 100 staff and we have performed a little over two-thirds of those interviews," said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist at Coos Health and Wellness. "They entail pretty much making sure we have the appropriate contact for their level of risk as far as their job duties, making sure they don’t have symptoms regardless of how minor. We also ask about potential that they’ve seen others ill whether at work or outside of work."
As for those incarcerated, Leon is looking to work closely with Shutter Creek.
“If there was another adult in custody that they suddenly saw signs and needed to isolate, they assured us that they would be reaching out to us," he said. "There has been a couple of potential candidates that we’re exploring as far as getting tested that it looks like one individual has been sampled already but we don’t have the results back yet."
Around the state, four staff members at the Oregon State Penitentiary have contracted coronavirus while four inmates and four staff members at Santiam Correctional Institution have also tested positive.
At Shutter Creek, there are concerns around the close contact that inmates inevitably have. The minimum security facility features three different areas — each with approximately 100 beds — where those incarcerated spend around 20-hours per day.
“This facility is not set up like a prison that you may have seen on TV where there are cells and a couple of people per cell. It’s a much larger congregate setting than that,” said Leon. Because it is seemingly impossible to determine how much space is between individuals, he noted that it means that “we have to approach this as if everybody is a potential contact and that everybody is a potential infection.”
Another worry is with inmates transferring from other correctional institutions across the state, including those that have had cases of coronavirus. Over the weekend four inmates at Shutter Creek told The World that there have been transfers from Santiam and the Oregon State Penitentiary in recent weeks.
Shutter Creek has not responded to multiple requests for more information on the matter.
“We still have men and women coming into our custody, coming through intake which means some have to be transferred out to other facilities to make room for people coming in,” said Jennifer Black, the Communications Manager at the Oregon Department of Corrections on Monday morning.
“It’s kind of a domino effect. People are coming in and then they have to be moved around and so yes, transfers are occurring but greatly reduced.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released information stating that those incarcerated in close contact with a “confirmed or suspend COVID-19 case should be placed under quarantine for 14 days.”
Inmates at Shutter Creek stated that this quarantining has not occurred at the facility. Black could not confirm or deny if the quarantine guidelines from the CDC were being followed and authorities at Shutter Creek did respond by deadline.
