CHARLESTON — An investigation by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office led its deputies to the arrest of a Coos Bay woman Thursday afternoon in Charleston.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Portside Restaurant located on Kingfisher Road in Charleston at approximately 1:15 p.m. after receiving a call of a disturbance that occurred the day prior.
Deputies identified Sasha Dolan, 27, as the suspect and after searching the area located Dolan and arrested her. She is facing a number of charges including unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, harassment, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin and criminal trespass in the second degree for the incident that occurred on Sept. 4 at the restaurant.
“Dolan was also arrested on several outstanding warrants for her arrest from multiple police agencies,” said the press release. “Dolan was transported to the Coos County Jail where she is being held without bail.”