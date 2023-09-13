The Coquille Indian Tribe

With thousands of the invasive species being landed, about 2,000 by one fisherman alone, the 2nd Annual Small Mouth Bass Derby has now been extended through October 1, 2023!

The event hosted by the Port of Coquille River in order to help the salmon and other species thrive is proving to be quite a success in just year number two.

