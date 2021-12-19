Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Dennis Dater of Bay Area Seniors Computer Club, will co-host Intro to PowerPoint on two Saturdays in January from 11 a.m.-Noon. Classes will be held on Saturday, January 8, and Saturday, January 22, via Zoom.
In this class, Prater will cover key features of Microsoft PowerPoint such as how to create a presentation and add slides. Learn how to add and format text, pictures, shapes and more. Review, test, and run your presentation. In part two, the class will resume where it left off in part one.
The goal of the free class is to be able to create and execute a PowerPoint presentation. It is for absolute beginners or those who need to be refreshed on the basics. Sign up once and use same link for both classes. Register at https://bit.ly/3prbgY9
