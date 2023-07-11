On July 10th, 2023, around 10:34 pm, the Coos County Dispatch Center received a 911 call for a disturbance on East Bluebird Lane in North Bend. While en route to the location, Deputy Z. Smith was informed that a male behind the residence was hitting the building with a knife.
Upon arrival, Deputy Smith learned from the property owner that the parties causing the disturbance had been separated. However, the male, identified as Joel Smith (44), was still behind the residence.
It was confirmed that Joel had active warrants for his arrest, including a State Parole Warrant. Deputy Smith tried to make contact with Joel, but he ran through the back door of the residence.
Deputy Smith located Joel hiding in the bottom of a closet in the residence. After being ordered out of the closet, Joel was arrested for his warrants.
Joel was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and lodged for the State Parole Warrant and a Misdemeanor Probation Violation Warrant. Joel is also wanted by Hillsboro Police Department for Violation of a Restraining Order.
Joel’s BAC was 0.25% upon arriving at the Coos County Jail.
