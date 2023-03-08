garden
Metro Creative Connection

Powers Action Team, a nonprofit organization, has created The Village Market and plans to hold several markets.  These will be held at Ross Hall, our Community Building at 570 3rd Ave. in Powers.  

The first sale, the Garage Sale inside Ross Hall, was a huge success. The Valentine Raffle basket was won by Dara Shorb.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments