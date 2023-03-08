Powers Action Team, a nonprofit organization, has created The Village Market and plans to hold several markets. These will be held at Ross Hall, our Community Building at 570 3rd Ave. in Powers.
The first sale, the Garage Sale inside Ross Hall, was a huge success. The Valentine Raffle basket was won by Dara Shorb.
The next market will be the Craft Sale Inside Ross Hall on March 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featured at this market will be a wide range of homemade items made by various vendors (knitted and crocheted items, bird houses and other wood products, jewelry, tye dye, Russian embroidery on bags, etc.) There will also be a huge array of craft supplies (material, beads, scrap book supplies, card supplies etc.) So, for the crafter or someone interested in beginning a craft, come check out the supply of materials and beautiful handcrafted items.
For this event, the “Ross Hall” ladies will have their foot long hot dogs for sale. There will also be a supply of their delicious cookies for sale. Make plans to stop by and shop and enjoy a yummy lunch and cookies for dessert
The raffle basket was a hit at the last event. Take your chances and purchase some raffle tickets for a flower pot filled with potting soil, seeds, garden tools, gloves, and a plant. Tickets will be 6 for $5 or 1 for $1. There will be three drawings for the flower pots.
On May 13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. will be the next Village Market. The market will be a Plant and Garden Market on Mother’s Day weekend. Come check out all the special plants at this market, you may find the perfect gift for Mother’s Day or for your garden.
At this time all the tables for the Craft Market have been spoken for. However, there are several tables available for the Plant and Garden Market. If you are interested in a table call Patty 541-297-1939 or Donna 541-439-2418 to reserve a table. Table rental is $10.
