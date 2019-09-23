COOS COUNTY — A man was airlifted to an area hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard after calling 911, lost and injured.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a man called 911 on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 12:44 p.m. saying he was lost in the woods.
Deputies, assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston Police Department, located the man using 911 GPS information from his call.
Cameron Sullivan was located on Weyerhaeuser property in Lake Creek Drainage near Bone Mountain.
You have free articles remaining.
“Sullivan was laying in steep and rugged terrain on a hillside,” the release said. “There was no clear access to Sullivan, but deputies were able to communicate with him by yelling back and forth. It was determined that Sullivan was injured and could not hike out on his own.”
Coos County Search and Rescue teams were activated and responded to the scene, as did Bridge Fire, Myrtle Point Fire and Myrtle Point Ambulance. The U.S. Coast Guard also arrived with an aircraft.
“A Coos County deputy, along with Myrtle Point Ambulance personnel, hiked to Sullivan’s location to assess his medical condition,” the release said.
The Coast Guard helicopter extracted him from the hillside and transported him to Roseburg.