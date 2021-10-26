The League of Women Voters of Coos County is making available to the public an informational interview with North Bend School District Superintendent Kevin Bogatin regarding the district’s proposed bond measure.
Measure 6-192 will appear on the November ballot for residents of the North Bend School district. The interview includes answers to wide-ranging questions about the impact of the measure upon students and the community. The discussion includes how the money raised by the bond measure will affect educational programs for students, the proposed updates and upgrades to district school buildings and the planned oversight of restricted bond funds.
The recorded interview is available on a YouTube link: https://youtu.be/mffie2T8Q-c, and it is also accessible via a link on the web page of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, under the Elections tab: https://my.lwv.org/oregon/coos-county,
The League of Women Voters of Coos County is a non-partisan, impartial political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. Voter services to encourage interest and participation in elections are an important part of that mission.
For information, contact LWVCC President Carol Ventgen at 541-756-2041.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In