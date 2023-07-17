Weather conditions continue elevate fire danger along the south coast in Curry County prompting Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) to impose a Level II (2) industrial closure in CS-4, and a Level III (3) industrial closure in CS-5 and SK-2 for all lands protected by CFPA. The closure will take effect at 12:01 AM Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
The Level II (Limited Shutdown) prohibits the following from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
- operation of power saws, except at loading sites
- feller-bunchers with rotary head saws
- cable yarding
- blasting
- welding, cutting, or grinding of metal
The Level III (Restricted Shutdown) industrial closure prohibits cable yarding (except that gravity operated logging systems employing non-motorized carriages or approved motorized carriages may operate between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. when all blocks and moving lines are suspended 10 feet above the ground except the line between the carriage the carriage and the chokers and during rigging). The following are permitted between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. where mechanized equipment capable of constructing fireline is immediately available to quickly reach and effectively attack a fire start:
- ground-based operations
- power saws on ground-based operations
- rotary head saw feller-bunchers with a continuous Firewatch
- non-rotary head saw feller-bunchers
- tethered logging systems
The following are permitted to operate between 8p.m. and 1p.m. in a Level III:
- power saws at loading sites
- loading and hauling of any product or material
- blasting
- welding, cutting, or grinding of metal
- any other spark emitting operation not specifically mentioned
For more information on fire prevention restrictions, you can find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789 or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In