Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

BANDON — Fire danger conditions have increased, prompting Coos Forest Protective Association to impose a Level II (2) industrial closure in CS-4, CS-5 and SK-2 for all lands protected by CFPA.

The closure took effect July 20. The Level II (Limited Shutdown) prohibits the following from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

• operation of power saws, except at loading sites

• feller-bunchers with rotary head saws

• cable yarding

• blasting

• welding, cutting, or grinding of metal

For more information on fire prevention restrictions, find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789 or follow them on Facebook and Twitter

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments