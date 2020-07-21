BANDON — Fire danger conditions have increased, prompting Coos Forest Protective Association to impose a Level II (2) industrial closure in CS-4, CS-5 and SK-2 for all lands protected by CFPA.
The closure took effect July 20. The Level II (Limited Shutdown) prohibits the following from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
• operation of power saws, except at loading sites
• feller-bunchers with rotary head saws
• cable yarding
• blasting
• welding, cutting, or grinding of metal
For more information on fire prevention restrictions, find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789 or follow them on Facebook and Twitter
