Increased fire danger on forest lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District has made it necessary to increase the fire prevention measures on industrial operations, such as logging sites and other commercial operations. Industrial Fire Precaution Level III takes effect Wednesday.
The following are prohibited between 1–8 p.m.:
- Power saws at loading sites;
- Loading or hauling of any product or material;
- Blasting;
- Welding, cutting, or grinding of metal;
- Any other spark emitting operation not specifically mentioned.
In addition, the following are permitted to operate overnight to the morning, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., where mechanized equipment capable of constructing fire line is immediately available to quickly reach and effectively attack a fire start:
- Ground-based operations (tractor/skidder, feller-buncher, forwarder, or shovel logging operations);
- Power saws on ground-based operations;
- Rotary head saw feller-bunchers with a continuous Firewatch;
- Non-rotary head saw feller-bunchers;
- Tethered logging - winch-assisted, cable-assisted, traction-assisted, etc. systems, which enable ground-based timber harvesting machines to operate on steep slopes.
This is considered a restricted shutdown and the following activities are not permitted at any time, except as noted:
- Cable yarding systems, except that gravity operated logging systems using non-motorized carriages or approved motorized carriages may operate between 8 a.m.-1 p.m., when all blocks and moving lines are suspended at least 10 feet above the ground (except the line between the carriage and the chokers).
For the general public, ODF Southwest’s fire restrictions remain in effect and unchanged with a fire danger level of extreme.
For more information about the Oregon Department of Forestry’s public or industrial fire season restrictions, visit www.swofire.com.