After a long and often heated election cycle, voters in Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative overwhelmingly voted for no change.
Just more than 2,600 voters cast ballots with incumbents Cheryl McMahan and Daryl Robinson coasting to re-election.
SUPER SUMMER SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
SUPER SUMMER SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
After a long and often heated election cycle, voters in Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative overwhelmingly voted for no change.
Just more than 2,600 voters cast ballots with incumbents Cheryl McMahan and Daryl Robinson coasting to re-election.
The election for the board of directors seats was debated heavily largely due to the current board’s decision to move the co-op into the home Internet market.
Challengers Sue Gold and Gayle Wilcox decried the move, saying that taking on debt to open Beacon Broadband put the entire co-op and its members at risk. During the election, the challengers said the co-op members, as owners of the organization, were personally on the hook if Beacon Broadband was not successful.
They also said there is enough competition in Coos and Curry counties, with for-profit companies such as Ziply Fiber and Spectrum offering high-speed Internet in the counties.
But when the voters made their decision, they opted to keep the board in place.
In the Southern District 1 & 2 seat, which covers the Brookings and Harbor areas, McMahan received 1,663 votes to 883 for Sue Gold. Gold is a former county commissioner, but that experience did not sway voters.
In District 4, which includes the Port Orford and Langlois areas, Robinson received 1,502 votes to 850 for Wilcox.
According to a press release from the co-op, the CCEC board of directors’ election was administered by SBS DirectVote, an independent election service vendor with an established election process. SBS has a sophisticated chain-of-custody for election mailings to ensure accuracy and the highest level of security.
Elected directors will each serve three-year terms.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In