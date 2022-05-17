Incumbents John Sweet and Melissa Cribbins are off to a strong start as the first returns were released in Coos County.
Sweet leads the Position 2 commissioner’s race with 5,101 votes or 55.86% of the vote. Cribbins leads the Position 3 race with 5,004 votes or 53.62%. If the two incumbents maintain the lead and stay above 50%, they will both earn another term in office.
In the Position 2 race, Pam Lewis is in second with 3,210 votes or 35.15% while Cristina Bettesworth has 789 votes, or 8.64%.
In the Position 3 race, Rod Taylor is in second place with 3.459 votes or 37.06% while Chase Carlson is in third with 835 votes, or 8.95%.
The race for county clerk could also be wrapped up in the primary if the early returns hold. Julie Brecke has taken the early lead with 5,123 votes, or 59.7% of the ballots cast. Diane Rich is second 2.341 votes or 27.28% and Matthew Borgens is third with 1.097 votes, or 12.67%.
The county clerk’s office said the results are from ballots cast prior to Election Day. Votes cast today will be counted and released later tonight. Final results will not be known for a week as state law allows ballots mailed by today to be counted up to seven days after the election.
This post will be updated as new results come in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In