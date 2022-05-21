Tuesday night was a big night for incumbents as Commissioners John Sweet and Melissa Cribbins earned new terms in office. But the big winner of the night was a first-time candidate as Julie Brecke coasted to victory in the race for county clerk.
All three candidates competed in three-person races, but managed to get more than the needed 50% of the votes to avoid a second election in November.
In the Position 2 race, John Sweet earned a new term after receiving 5,101 votes, or 55.86%. Pam Lewis placed second with 3,210 votes, or 35.15%, and Cristina Bettesworth was third with 789 votes, or 8.64%.
In the Position 3 race, Melissa Cribbins also earned a new term in office, collecting 5,004 votes or 53.62% of the total cast. Rod Taylor placed second with 3,459 votes, or 37.06%, while Chase Carlson collected 835 votes, or 8.95%.
During the race, Cribbins and Sweet campaigned together, saying keeping the existing board together. Lewis and Taylor also campaigned together, calling for greater local control.
The real wild card of the night was the race for county clerk, with three newcomers running for the open seat. But the voters turned to Brecke in big numbers, giving the North Bend teacher 5.123 votes, or 59.7%.
Diane Rich, who campaigned with Taylor and Lewis, was second with 2,341 votes, or 27.28%, and Matthew Borgens was third with 1,087 votes, or 12.67%.
After securing the win, Brecke said she was confident heading into her first election day.
“I had a pretty good feeling,” she said Tuesday night. “I’m pretty happy with the numbers so far.”
After clinching the victory in the primary, Brecke said she enjoyed her first campaign.
“I enjoyed just getting to know the people in the community,” she said. “I feel like I know a lot of people because I was born and raised here and have been a teacher. But I met a lot more.”
Brecke said she has a pretty good understanding of what the clerk’s job entails, but she is eager to learn more before taking office in January.
“That is my first objective, to get in there and learn a lot,” she said. “I’m going to get there and draw from all the experience from clerks across the state.”
But until then, she will return to the classroom.
“I’m going to keep teaching as long as I can,” she said.
Final results will not be known for a week as state law allows ballots mailed by today to be counted up to seven days after the election.
