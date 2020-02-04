SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for an increased threat of dangerous sneaker waves, which are expected late this morning through this evening on South Coast beaches in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties.
Sneaker waves with high run-ups can knock unsuspecting people over and drag them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. Logs and other debris can be lifted and floated by these waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. The NWS advises beach-goers to never turn their back to the ocean.
A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as rip currents, longshore currents, sneaker waves and other hazards create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties, piers and other waterside infrastructure.
View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD.