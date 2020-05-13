COOS COUNTY — With Election Day almost a week away, an unusual jump in early voting is being seen at the Coos County Election's Office.
According to County Clerk Debbie Heller, a total of 21.7% of ballots have been returned as of Monday. This means of the 46,600 ballots sent out, 10,017 have been turned in.
In the last primary presidential elections in 2016, a total of 15.4%, or 5,300, turned in ballots at roughly the same time.
“Having received 21.7% (of ballots) is pretty awesome,” Heller said.
It is still unclear if the increase is due to this being the first Oregon election with pre-paid ballots, where the state paid for postage on return envelopes.
In a press release from Heller’s office on Tuesday afternoon, voters were reminded that today, May 13, is the last day for ballots to be mailed in for the election. Of course, ballots can still be taken to drop off sites throughout the county between now and Election Day on May 19.
“Ballots must be received in the Election Office no later than Tuesday, May 19, as postmarks do not count,” the release said.
Social distancing during elections
With the ongoing pandemic, the Election's Office has spaced work stations six feet apart and has fallen into a routine for regular sanitation. With ballots already being received, staff have begun signature verification and preparing them for “the boards,” or to be counted on Election Day.
“Each individual has their own face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, and personal writing utensils,” Heller said. “…It’s up to them to use what they feel safe using or not using. We sanitize stations every night.”
Heller said they also sanitize the voting booths in the hallway throughout the day.
The tables where ballots will be counted have been spaced apart, putting some out of the Election’s Work Room and into the Commissioner Room. Heller said there are three people at each table. When asked how these stations will be monitored in two separate places, Heller said she is the usual “floor person.” She plans on overseeing the work in the Commissioner Room, while her election director oversees work in the Election’s Work Room.
The drop-site courier, who collects ballots taken to designated drop sites, has their own personal protective equipment, Heller said.
Looking at these health precautions in the middle of an election, Heller commented that she is “...trying to keep focused on making sure everyone has what they need to feel safe and secure while working this important job. We have a job to get done and keep as efficient as possible. ... I hope the security measures I put into place will make the workers comfortable because we do need to get this done for the voters — they trust us to get this done. That’s the top of the list.”
The ballot drop sites available on Election Day are at:
Bandon Library, 1204 11th St. SW. Use the 24-hour book return; due by 8 p.m. Election Day.
Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Ave. Use the 24-hour ADA drive-up; due by 8 p.m. Election Day.
Coquille Courthouse, 250 N Baxter St. Use the 24-hour ADA walk-up; due by 8 p.m. Election Day.
Lakeside City Hall, 915 North Lake Rd. Use the mail slot; due by 8 p.m. Election Day.
Myrtle Point City Hall, 424 5th St. Drop-off available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day.
North Bend Fire Dept., 1880 McPherson Ave. Drop-off available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Election Day.
Powers Market, 409 2nd Ave. Drop-off available daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In