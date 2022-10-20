With many duck and goose seasons set to open Oct. 8, waterfowl hunters should be aware that Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza (HPAI) has been circulating in wild birds in North America since December 2021.

The current strain of the virus was first detected in Oregon in May 2022 and continues to be found in wild birds and backyard poultry flocks. More detections are expected during fall and winter as waterfowl migrate through Oregon or spend the winter here. Hunters are also likely to come in contact with infected waterfowl during the hunting season.

