From December 10 through February 12, 2022, Coos Art Museum will be featuring the exhibition Permanent Collection: in Multiples. This exhibition presents selections from the Permanent Collection of the Coos Art Museum focused on those artists from which we have multiple works. A free reception for the exhibition will take place Friday, December 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks will be required for all attendees.
Coos Art Museum’s Permanent Collection has been growing over the past several decades and now numbers over 625 artworks. While building this collection, the museum was occasionally fortunate to acquire more than one work by some of the included artists. This exhibition focuses on these multiple artworks and will display the works grouped by artist. This represents a true opportunity to understand the artistic vision of these particular artists. It also represents an opportunity to acquire an idea of which direction the collection has progressed through time.
Among the many artists on display will be: Garo Antreasian, Phillip Charette, George Johanson, J. Jay McVicker and Coos Bay’s own Pat Snyder.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. federal building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
