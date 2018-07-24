Mr. Kuznitsky, allow me to make your day.
To start with, these people were told before they got here, "If you come here illegally, we will be forced to separate the children." That was Obama's law, look it up. We have no earthly way to tell if the children are headed for the sex trade, child labor, or just plain human trafficking. You can't just assume they are with their parents. You can't possibly be that naïve! Do you really believe we torture or lock up children? Really? We legally admit more immigrants than any country on the planet. Look it up.
We have enough gang members, murderers, and rapists without blindly allowing them in. I don't patronize any political party, they are all corrupt. I also don't complain about policies that haven't been made law yet. Keep our eyes open? Where were your complaints when we had Obama, Clinton, and Bush raping our country? Name one of these crooks who donated their pay to charity. Perhaps someone who committed multiple felonies like Hillary would have done a better job. I think we still have some uranium she hasn't sold to Russia yet. By the way, if someone goes to prison, their children are placed in the same system the illegals were, look it up. Good for the goose, good for the gander? Have a nice day, Mr. Kuznitsky.
Terry Bernhardt
Coquille