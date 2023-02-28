Illegal marijuana grow busted in Coos County

Deputies from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and S.C.I.N.T. raided a home on Catching Slough Road and found a large illegal marijuana grow.

 Contributed photo

In early February, Sgt. Boswell from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received information about a large illegal indoor marijuana grow. Boswell diligently worked the investigation over several weeks with Sgt. Whittenburg from the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team (S.C.I.N.T.)

On February 23 at 10 a.m.. S.C.I.N.T, Sgt. Boswell and the Coos County Emergency Response Team responded to an address on Catching Slough Lane, near Coos Bay to serve a search warrant with respect to the large-scale illegal marijuana grow.

Illegal marijuana grow busted in Coos County
Illegal marijuana grow busted in Coos County


1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments