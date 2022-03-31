An ice skating rink could soon be seen in downtown North Bend.
The North Bend City Council voted 4-2 to spend up to $75,000 to purchase a synthetic ice skating rink, with the goal of increasing tourism during the traditionally slower winter months.
Mayor Jessica Engelke said bringing in an ice skating rink would be good for the city, good for local businesses and good for the downtown region.
“I really think we are meeting our goals that we set as a council,” Engelke said. “One of the strategic gals we came up with was helping our North Bend businesses and revitalizing downtown North Bend. I think the idea of purchasing a synthetic ice skating rink that will last 15 to 20 years is something that will do both. I know our city staff has done a lot of research on these kinds of events and what it can do for tourism.
Engelke said studies have shown most of the people who drive through North Bend don’t stop in the city. She believes a skating rink could change that.
“When we look at the strategic projects we have in our community, the key is to get them out of their cars and to stay in North Bend where they can support our businesses,” Engelke said. “I like this activity also for some of the youth in our community. It’s a family friendly event.”
The funding for the ice skating rink would be 100 percent from the transient lodging tax visitors pay when staying in local hotels or motels. None of the funding would come from property taxes. Under state law, the lodging tax can only be used to promote tourism.
“You can’t use the pool money on this, and you can’t use this money on the pool,” City Administrator David Milliron said. “You can’t use this money on paving or anything else.”
The majority of the council supported the idea, saying anything that would get people to stop in North Bend is a good thing.
“I definitely think it’s worth a try, and if it doesn’t work, you can sell it second hand,” Councilor Susanna Noordhoff said. “I think it’s a good idea.”
Councilor Timm Slater ultimately voted against the proposal, but he said it’s still a good idea. His argument was the lodging tax money could be better spent in other ways.
“I think the project itself is an excellent project as far as building tourism and benefiting the downtown area,” Slater said. “For me, this is project two or three. For me, I think project No. 1 should be relocating the visitors center downtown and rebuilding that area.”
Milliron said the city is working to fix up the existing visitor’s center, adding there is enough money in the lodging tax fund to buy the ice skating rink and purchase land for a new visitor’s center downtown, if land becomes available.
Councilor Bill Richardson also voiced support, saying the $75,000 is money well spend.
“The rink itself is one thing, but there’s going to be all the skates and all the equipment to run it,” he said. “I think this will dovetail with the Shore Acres lights. If people are coming here to see the lights, this will give them another opportunity to do something their families. It is downtown, and I think it will promote some people walking around downtown. I think it’s a good package. It’s something unique.”
Ultimately the council voted 4-2 with Slater and Councilor Pat Goll opposed to purchase the ice skating rink and equipment for no more than $75,000.
