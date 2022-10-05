As the weather chills in the coming months, a new form of entertainment can be had in North Bend.
Months after the North Bend City Council voted unanimously to purchase an ice-skating rink, the rink finally arrived, ending a long journey from Spain that included several hold ups due to nationwide shipping delays.
The rink arrived at the North Bend Fire Department on an 18-wheeler, and the firefighters had to unload the haul of 18 pallets. The rink will be stored briefly at the fire department while the city prepares a permanent storage place to hold it.
The city used transient lodging taxes to pay for the ice skating rink, making the purchase without dipping into the city general fund, where most property taxes go. The transient lodging tax is accrued when people stay at short-term rentals such at hotels, RV parks and some vacation rentals in the community. By law, the money must be spent in an effort to increase tourism and cannot be spent on general city expenses.
North Bend is proposing finding a downtown location to open the skating rink, with it opening after Thanksgiving every year and staying open through Valentine's Day. When the council agreed to the purchase, councilors said the ice rink downtown would bring tourism to the downtown area during a time where visitors are traditionally low.
The rink itself has a 15-year lifespan, and should be able to open this winter.
"It's going to be neat," Mayor Jessice Engelke said. "That's going to be something we can enjoy for years to come. Of course, it was all paid for with transient occupancy taxes."
