The rink is here
Assistant Fire Chief Brian Waddington uses a forklift to help unload the ice skating rink that arrived in North Bend last week.

 Photos by David Rupkalvis/The World

As the weather chills in the coming months, a new form of entertainment can be had in North Bend.

Months after the North Bend City Council voted unanimously to purchase an ice-skating rink, the rink finally arrived, ending a long journey from Spain that included several hold ups due to nationwide shipping delays.

