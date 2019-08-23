"I still feel like I'm 90," says woman turning 100

EMPIRE — A “Caution: Women Working” construction sign sits against a tree in Ella Jane Porter’s front yard and nothing could be more accurate, even for a woman about to turn 100 years old.
Porter first saw that sign in bottom of a river while crossing a bridge, discarded by the highway department after a project finished in the area. She had her son and friend retrieve it, hanging onto it ever since.
“I still feel like I’m 90,” Porter laughed as she reclined in her living room, framed by windows overlooking the bay. “It’s been almost like a dream sometimes. I lay in bed and enjoy the luxury of not having to get up and some stuff I review I can’t believe it ever happened.”
The self-described “volunteer-addict” makes waves wherever she goes, from cleaning up Empire neighborhoods to helping out at fundraisers, most recently with the Wild Women of Charleston.
“I work the crab feed,” she said, bouncing in her chair with the youthful energy. “That takes hours of preparation.”
Porter was born September 5, 1919 in northern Montana, in a town called Paris which is now called Watkins. Porter was raised as a cowgirl on a ranch and showed off one of her favorite pictures of a younger her sitting on her favorite heifer.
Her husband was in the U.S. Air Force, which led her around the world as their family was stationed from place to place before they settled down in Tiller, Ore., where they would stay for almost 40 years running a general store advertised as the “Supermarket of the Woods.” It was nestled between the mountains and the South Umpqua River.
“My husband was the postmaster and we came to Coos Bay as a getaway,” she remembered.
When they made the big move to Coos Bay’s Empire district, Porter said there was “nothing but pregnant cats, wild dogs and drugs.”
“We have a lot of that cleaned up now,” Porter said.
Her neighbor, Nicole Stagner, emphasized Porter’s work in cleaning up the neighborhood. According to her, between Porter’s and her own house sits a public easement that was “once a dumping ground for everyone’s garbage.”
“(Porter) and her husband hauled truckloads of debris to the dumps,” Stagner said. “When I moved in with my parents next door, we worked hard to improve it and mowed the easement. Most people appreciate that it looks nicer, I think.”
But most memorable for Stagner when she moved to Porter’s neighborhood was meeting Porter herself when Porter walked over one day carrying a wicker basket, wine glasses and a bottle of wine.
Jane's family made posters of pictures from her life as part of celebrating her birthday last year.
“That is very European,” Stagner said, whose parents are German and appreciated the gesture. “(Porter) wanted to welcome us to the neighborhood and we were moved by that.”
Cleaning up the neighborhood was just the beginning for Porter though. The former Coos History Museum board member went on to save the Post Office in Empire, considering that her first volunteer service.
“When she found out the post office was going to close, she stood outside gathering signatures from everyone in the post office and sent it off showing how many people utilized that branch,” Stagner said. “A one-man band like Jane stepped up and saved it.”
Porter remembered her three-foot long petition she had people sign, saying she felt so passionate about saving that branch on behalf of the elderly who relied on it.
“When I sent that petition in, I said if they closed that branch, these elderly would have to go clear into Coos Bay and that is a handicap,” Porter said.
A sign Jane saved after it was thrown in a river by construction crews still sits in her yard.
Not only has she improved Empire, saved the local post office and volunteers at local non-profits, but is a staple every Thanksgiving at the pancake breakfast … as a volunteer, of course.
“There’s so many things that can be done and people are sitting around with nothing to do,” Porter said when asked why she spends so much time volunteering. “If people volunteered, they wouldn’t be so bored.”
Celebrating her 99th
When Porter approached her 99th birthday last year, she told her family and friends that she wanted a big celebration because she didn’t want a big one for her 100th.
“We did a big dress-up party for guests to wear clothes from any era Jane’s been alive,” Stagner said, showing a book of crowded and colorful photo booth pictures of Porter surrounded by costumed family and friends.
Porter dressed up in a long 1940s skirt, her own favorite era.
“Her children went through her wardrobe and dressed as (Porter) from various eras,” Stagner said. “One dressed as her when they arrived in South Texas, when her husband was stationed there.”
Porter was impressed by the party, calling it “well done” and an “intelligent surprise.”
But the morning after, she was on the phone with one of her daughters saying, “My 99 was so much fun, maybe we’ll do 100.”
Ella Jane Porter and Nicole Stagner have been long time friends and neighbors; Stagner said Jane has inspired her in how she lives her life.
“She’s been looking forward to her 100th birthday ever since,” Stagner laughed.
But the 100th birthday party is planned to be laid back and more country. Stagner said another neighbor is offering their property for a BBQ-style party, what Porter called a picnic.
“I appreciate her youthful spirit,” Stagner said. “She doesn’t have a spirit of a person 100 years old. I think of her somewhat like the embodiment of the American spirit, with that adventure and toughness of getting things done. For me, she is always moving on to the next accomplishment.”