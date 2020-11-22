A hunter in Siuslaw National Forest was rescued Thursday after breaking his ankle and suffering from hypothermia.
A Coast Guard aircrew based out of North Bend and sheriff's deputies rescued the hunter after he become stranded in the Siuslaw National Forest.
Due to his location, sheriff deputies requested the assistance of a Coast Guard helicopter crew to airlift the man to safety.
A Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 rescue helicopter crew hoisted the man and delivered him to awaiting emergency medical technicians for further care.
"The Coast Guard works closely with state and local agencies to keep people safe, and this case demonstrates how good communication and cooperation can help save lives," said Cmdr. Winston Wood, Coast Guard Sector North Bend search and rescue coordinator.
