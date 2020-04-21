SOUTH COAST — More than 200 local business from around the South Coast have sought emergency relief services to help keep doors open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past month, hundreds of businesses have reached out to the Southwestern Oregon Community College Small Business Development Center for assistance in navigating through a number of local, state and federal relief programs.
“We’ve helped more businesses in last 30 days than we have in an entire year,” said Dr. John Bacon, the center's director. “… We’re still dealing with lots of calls, anywhere from 10 to 25 calls a day, from businesses that are impacted.”
According to preliminary numbers, the SBDC has estimated that it’s provided assistance for at least 150 additional small businesses on top of its existing client’s access relief programs and funds.
“I think one of the biggest challenges that we face is not a lot of people know about or know that we exist,” said Bacon. “During the pandemic, we’ve been getting a big push from all our partner agencies, the state and federal agencies, who have been promoting businesses to go to their local SBDC for help.”
According to Bacon, the organization, which is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration and Business Oregon, typically provides low-cost advising and consultation services to businesses in Coos, Curry and Western Douglas counties.
As the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold, the organization has partnered with the Governor’s Regional Solutions team, Business Oregon and many other regional partners to link business owners with state and federal resources.
“We don’t have the exact numbers, but I do know we’ve worked with several businesses to access the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program,” said Bacon. “At this point, several of them have been funded.”
Despite staff and volunteers working remotely, Bacon said the center has still been able to help business owners over the phone and through virtual meetings using video-conferencing apps such as Zoom.
Its staff is anticipating additional calls to come in as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold throughout the nation.
“I think what we’ve seen right now is that first wave,” said Bacon. “I don’t think that the job losses are over and I think it’s going to start expanding into other, larger industries as they start exhausting their emergency funds.”
According to the Oregon Department of Employment, during the week of April 5 to 11, the department received 53,800 initial claims for unemployment benefits which is an addition to a revised total of 243,000 claims filed during the prior three weeks.
From Coos County, the department received 871 initial claims for unemployment for the week starting April 5. The total initial claims for unemployment filed since March 15 for Coos County is approximately 2,677, according to a press release by the Oregon Department of Employment.
The leisure and hospitality industries throughout the state so far have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 as more than 12,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits have been filed from employees during the week of April 5 to 11.
A total of 52,901 initial claims have been filed since March 15 from Oregonians previously employed at hotels, restaurants and other entertainment or recreation based jobs. From the week of April 5 to 11, the state agency has paid $97 million in benefits to Oregonians.
The first federal CARES Act stimulus payments of $600 per week to those out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic have also been paid, according to the release.
With more people and businesses expected to be impacted by the continued economic hardship, Bacon said the SBDC’s services will remain functional in order to meet those rising needs and to keep business owners up-to-date on the latest information related to those state and federal programs.
“The thing that I love the most about this region being born and raised in Reedsport … is the fact that our area is full of strong resilient, entrepreneurial people,” said Bacon. “While this is a difficult time, this is something that we are going to get through, but we are going to get through it together.”
“There is no shame in reaching out and asking for help, whether it’s through your local SBDC or any other of our local business service providers like chambers of commerce and main street programs, we’re all here to help.”
Southwestern's SBDC:
Anyone interested in connecting with the Southwestern Oregon Community College Small Business Development Center, visit its website at https://bizcenter.org/centers/southwestern-sbdc/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In