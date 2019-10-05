NORTH BEND — About 200 people were evacuated from Pony Village Cinema, located on 1611 Virginia Ave. in North Bend, after a small fire broke out Saturday afternoon.
The North Bend Fire Department received a report of a fire, which was contained inside a wall near the cinema’s ticket booth, at approximately 5:12 p.m.
According to North Bend Fire Chief Jim Brown, firefighters had to force their way into the wall in order put the fire out. About 200 people, who were inside watching movies, had to be evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
There were no reported injuries and the fire is estimated to have caused about $5,000 worth of damages. It’s believed some kind of “burning material” found its way into the wall underneath a small gap, which caused the fire.
A total of 12 firefighters were on scene within two minutes after the department received the call, said Brown. The scene was cleared and the decision to reopen the cinema was left to management, said Brown.
A call to the Pony Village Cinema to see if management allowed people back into the theater was not answered.