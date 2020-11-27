NORTH BEND — COVID-19 made a lot of people change their plans for Thanksgiving.
Nancy Layne and the Coos Food Cupboard were no exception, but even in the middle of a global pandemic, Layne said she a team of volunteers were determined to offer a community Thanksgiving dinner.
The virus forced some changes, with the meal changed to a drive-by service this year, but Layne said it was going to happen.
“I’ve been committed to feeding people for 10 years, and in my mind, it was not even a possibility of not doing it,” Layne said. “This is the one day of the year where there’s no presents, no gifts, just gratefulness.”
On Thanksgiving, those who were grateful were the hundreds of people who lined up in their vehicles to receive a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Layne said she expected to feed 800 people this year.
Everyone who received a meal, got a box with turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, cole slaw and a slice of pie.
“This meal was started 35 years ago as a thank you to the community,” Layne said. “This one is very different. We’re trying to line people up in the parking lot.”
Layne said to prepare for the meal, volunteers cooked 25 turkeys, 400 pounds of mashed potatoes, stuffing to feed 800 people and 800 slices of pie.
While the Coos Food Cupboard led the charge, Layne said it was the volunteers who made the day possible. Layne said the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute made the turkeys and gravy while Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, St. Monica Catholic Church, Harmony Methodist Church and Emmanuel Episcopal Church all helped.
Add in dozens of volunteers who boxed and handed out the food and it took a small army to feed 800 people.
Layne said the work was worth it.
“We hear thank yous and God bless yous,” Layne said. “At the end of the day, there’s always someone that their stove has gone out or they burnt something. Accidents happen, and they are grateful they can get something.”
Layne said the volunteers who made the meal possible should all be proud of what they did. She said in 2020, the need for food is greater than she has ever seen. Every day at the Coos Food Cupboard, she sees new people asking for help.
“The interesting thing is it’s not our normal clients,” Layne said. “We’ve had an increased number of people who have lost jobs. We’ve had people displaced because of job losses and fire. There’s a number of people wo are living in their car. They’re just looking for hope.”
Layne said she understands the problems will still exist after Thanksgiving, but for one day she and the volunteers offered that hope and gave hundreds a happy Thanksgiving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In