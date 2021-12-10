The Human Rights Advocates of Coos County needs donations for the 12th annual Homeless Persons' Memorial, remembering people who have died unhoused in Coos County this year.
Collaborating with businesses and social service agencies, gatherings will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, in five locations: Lakeside, the Nancy Devereux Center (11:30 a.m.), College Park Church (3:30 p.m.), Electric Hospital South parking lot (3 p.m.) and the Charleston Visitor Center (3:30 p.m.).
In addition to a candle lighting ceremony at each location, the agency will provide a meal, offer essential items to those who need them and share literature about how to connect with services.
Donations of toiletries, socks, gloves, hats and snacks to give away are welcome. To donate, visit Human Rights Advocates of Coos County on Facebook, call or text 541-217-4095 or email humanrightsadvocatescc@gmail.com.
